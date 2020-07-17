Nick Cannon Talk Show Debut Moved To 2021

Nick Cannon Steven Bergman Photography

Don't expect Nick Cannon's daytime talk show to hit this fall. Cannon's self-titled chatfest has been pushed back to debut in 2021. This comes after controversial comments he made on his podcast, Cannon's Class, last month. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Debmar-Mercury produced show was cleared in over 90 percent of the country including all 20 of the biggest markets, Fox-owned stations and CBS, Sinclair, Nexstar, Tegna and Cox owned stations as well.

On June 30, Cannon spoke with former Public Enemy member, Richard "Professor Griff" Griffin, who was kicked out of the group in 1989 for his anti-Semitic and homophobic remarks in the press. The two talked about Blacks being the "true Hebrews" and had a conversation which had anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. Cannon stated on the podcast,

It’s never hate speech. You can’t be anti-Semitic when we are the Semitic people, when we are the same people who they want to be. That’s our birthright. We are the true Hebrews.

ViacomCBS promptly cut ties with Cannon after the comments were made public, and after he refused to apologize. Cannon later wrote an open post on Facebook apologizing for his remarks,

Lionsgate and Debmar-Mercury released a statement about his remarks where they explained their decision,