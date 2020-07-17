Kristian Alfonso Steven Bergman Photography

Kristian Alfonso sat down with Entertainment Tonight to dish about her recent announcement to exit Days of Our Lives. Alfonso states that Ken Corday approached her about writing the character of Hope out for four to five months. He then went on to tell her that Hope would return,

With a storyline involving a Navy Seal.

It was at that point the actress decided it was just the right time for a life change.

Alfonso goes on to discuss how she does not want to return to the show for visits and that Corday had previously told her that he would never recast the role. Alfonso has played the iconic role of Hope Williams Brady on DAYS for 37 years.