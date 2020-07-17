The Real Former Co-Host Tamar Braxton Rushed to Hospital Over Possible Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton

Former The Real co-host Tamar Braxton was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital last night after she was found unresponsive in a room at the Ritz Carlton Residences in Downtown Los Angeles. The Blast is reporting Braxton, who was on The Real from the beginning in 2013 until 2016, was discovered unresponsive by her boyfriend David Adefeso after Braxton was drinking and took an unknown amount of prescription pills. Adefeso called 9-1-1 and believes Braxton may have attempted suicide.

According to the site, Braxton was transported to a hospital in Los Angeles and is currently listed in stable condition. A spokesperson said about Braxton,

Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her.

Braxton and Adefeso were to take part in their live YouTube show, Coupled & Quarantined last night, but it was canceled and fans received a statement saying,

Hello y’all. Unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today’s show (don’t worry it’s not COVID). We’re sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week’s show is going to be even bigger and better. So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week. We’ll make it up to you next week.

The site is also reporting Braxton had a tough week due to contract disputes with We TV regarding Braxton Family Values, a reality show she and her family star. She accused the network on Twitter of lowballing and getting over on her family for years.

Braxton also has another show coming out this month, Get Ya Life, and was upset on how she was portrayed as an "angry Black woman."