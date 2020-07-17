WATCH: Alex Trebek Updates Fans on Jeopardy! Retrospective, His Health

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek is updating fans on the game show's upcoming schedule, as well as his battle with pancreatic cancer. Jeopardy! will air a retrospective from July 20 to August 14, including Trebek's very first episode from 1984.

In a statement, EP Mike Richards noted:

What is incredible about Jeopardy! is that it has historical importance while remaining culturally relevant today. I know our fans will love the nostalgia while still enjoying the gameplay. A lot has changed over the years – the set, the pace of the game…the mustache! – but the ability to play along is timeless.

July 20-24 will feature '80s highlights, including the show's initial "super-champion." July 27-31 includes the top episodes of Celebrity Jeopardy!, while August 3-14 offers favorite moments from 2002's "Million Dollar Masters" tournament.

Trebek added of his own condition:

I'm doing well, I've been continuing my treatment and it is paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal. My numbers are good, I'm feeling great.

