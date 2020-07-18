Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Ciara Swaps Claire For Allie - 3, 2, 1, KABOOM!

Victoria Konefal, Olivia Rose Keegan, Lindsay Arnold

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) is feeling a little under the weather on her wedding day. Foreshadowing, anyone?

Jordan (Chrishell Stause) returns to mess with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) - crazy sibling style.

Ciara thinks Claire Bear (Olivia Rose Keegan) slipped some drugs up in her drink.

Gabi (Camila Banus) tells Jake (Brandon Barash) that Vivian (Louise Sorel) has gone on to her reward.

Ciara replaces Claire Bear with Allie (Lindsay Arnold) . . . Really? Is that wise?

Ben freaks out right before the wedding, but finds comfort with Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Belle (Martha Madison) figures out that Claire Bear still has her own version of the truth . . . called lies.

Xander (Paul Telfer) desperately wants Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) to be his plus one.

Gabi and Jake get sauced.

Once sauced, Jake convinces Gabi to be his plus one.

Victor (John Aniston) and Ciara have a little family time.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Hope (Kristian Alfonso) have a little chat with Ciara.

Rafe makes a decision about adopting Sami's grandchild.

Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) takes some time out to enjoy his sister's church wedding.

Will (Chandler Massey) does what he needs to do to calm Ben's nerves.

Wedding #4 goes . . . BOOM!

Lani (Sal Stowers) and Allie are a wee concerned that proximity to a bomb could impact their pregnancies.

Shawn Douglas learns some gut wrenching news.

Belle finds out she's going to be a great aunt.

Everybody thinks Claire Bear made the church go . . . BOOM.