New As the World Turns Reunion On Deck For The Locher Room

Alan Locher has another As the World Turns reunion on deck. This time, the former soap publicist will welcome Tom Wiggin (ex-Kirk), Yvonne Perry (ex-Rosanna), Judson Mills (ex-Hutch), and Allyson Rice (ex-Connor).

The virtual reunion will be on YouTube's The Locher Room on Friday, July 24 at 2 PM EST HERE.