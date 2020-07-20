Alex Trebek Discusses New Memoir, Elaborates on His Condition

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek is releasing his memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, on July 21. He sat down with The New York Times to discuss the book, battling pancreatic cancer, and the future of his game show.

Related: Alex Trebek Set to Release Memoir in July 2020

Related: WATCH: Alex Trebek Updates Fans on Jeopardy! Retrospective, His Health

Fans have been rooting for Trebek, but his prognosis is not as good as once hoped for, according to his doctor. If his current cancer treatment does not work, he will stop treatment, according to the Times. Trebek said:

Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad. There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.

But Trebek is still a firmament in the sky of hard facts, a refreshing star in an era of "fake news." He vented:

There’s a certain comfort that comes from knowing a fact. The sun is up in the sky. There’s nothing you can say that’s going to change that. You can’t say, ‘The sun’s not up there, there’s no sky.’ There is reality, and there’s nothing wrong with accepting reality. It’s when you try to distort reality, to maneuver it into accommodating your particular point of view, your particular bigotry, your particular whatever — that’s when you run into problems.

And why publish a memoir now? He admitted that this might be his last chance to tell his own story, noting:

I want you to hear it from me.

Buy Trebek's book here.