The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: New Episodes Start This Week!

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

The Bold and the Beautiful will be the first of the four U.S. soaps to hit the airwaves with new episodes. The CBS daytime drama ran out of episodes in April after coronavirus halted production. Since then, B&B has been showing repeats showcasing themed weeks.

Monday, July 20 will be a recap to get you caught up on where things left off. Tuesday, July 21 will officially kickoff the new episodes.

Check out the new B&B video below!