Brad Bell Dishes "Bold and Beautiful" Dolls: “I Didn’t Quite Expect the Reaction"

The Bold and the Beautiful head writer/executive producer Brad Bell has earned headlines in recent months over the show's innovative approach to dealing with COVID-19: using blow-up dolls or mannequins and stand-ins. As B&B returns on July 20, Bell opened up to Soap Opera Digest about the public reaction to the tactics and updates fans on anti-COVID precautions.

Bell admitted he wasn't really prepared for the intensity of coverage he's received. He shared:

I didn’t quite expect the reaction. They’re all kind of innocent tricks of the trade. We’re doing the [doll] body doubles as basically props to get that proximity that we need.

But he's been staying busy, sharing that he, co-head writer Michael Minnis, and their team penned 50-ish episodes together during quarantine. And B&B is staying vigilant to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Bell added: