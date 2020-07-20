Days of Our Lives Promo: Danger Lurks at Ciara and Ben's Wedding

Victoria Konefal

What's a Salem wedding without some drama? On Days of Our Lives, Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) pack the church for their celebration, which may get blown sky high.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) couldn't be more thrilled to find out her rival Vivian (Louise Sorel), is dead.

Jordan (Chrishell Stause) makes a creepy appearance in her brother Ben's nightmare . . . or is it?

Gabi (Camila Banus) and Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) separately get surprise questions from Jake (Brandon Barash) and Xander (Paul Telfer).

Watch the new DAYS promo below: