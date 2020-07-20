Keke Palmer Denies Activism Prompted Strahan, Sara & Keke's Cancellation

Keke Palmer Steven Bergman Photography

Don't put GMA3: Strahan, Sara and Keke's cancellation at Keke Palmer's feet. The actress/talk show host is speaking out about the show getting the ax from ABC's line up in place for GMA3: What You Need to Know, which focuses on the COVID-19 pandemic. Apparently, a meme featuring Palmer has been floating around, where the caption claims her being an activist is the reason her show is no longer on the air.

In a lengthy post, Palmer clears up any misnomers that her vocalness on social justice played a part in the show's cancellation. Palmer explains on her Instagram there was no problem with Disney-ABC regarding her protests and revealed her tenure on GMA3. Palmer stated,

I have seen this going around and at first I ignored but in this climate I realized this is a dangerous message to send to our generation and the generation coming up. If anything my speaking out showed the corporations I work with how important my voice is and anyone that has a POV. The reality is I was never signed to “SSK” as one would a seasonal show. This business is dynamic and instead of thinking of me as a “series regular” see me see me as a brand that works with the corporation Disney/ABC News and this particular show I was on is no longer.

Palmer went on to further state,

But when I see such fear mongering comments I want to speak out so that no one ever feels or thinks that speaking out will cost them their job! I’m sure it can and has before, but let’s also recognize when it has not. That way more of us with our own minds speak out against any injustices we see.

Read her full statement below.