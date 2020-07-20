The Real Former Co-Host Tamar Braxton "Alert and Responsive" Following Suicide Attempt

Tamar Braxton is currently awake and on the road to recovery after her suicide attempt last week. The Blast is reporting the former co-host of The Real is alert, responsive, and speaking with doctors. She will be transferred to a medical facility geared towards helping mental health treatment. Braxton will stay at the facility and will be evaluated to see which type of treatment she needs, whether it be as an inpatient or outpatient.

A representative for Braxton updated the site on her status and stated,

Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment. Out of respect for Tamar’s privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time. The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people.

Last Thursday, Braxton's boyfriend, David Adefeso ,found the multi-hyphenated star unresponsive after she was drinking and took an unknown amount of prescription drugs. She was rushed to a Los Angeles-area hospital emergency room.

According to sources close to Braxton, she had a rough week where she claimed to be "blindsided" with the trailer for her upcoming WEtv reality series, Get Ya Life. Braxton accused the network of underpaying her siblings, mother, herself, and producers of causing strife with her family on their reality show, Braxton Family Values. She claimed they caused them to turn from a happy clan to "fight with each other, betray each other, and now we're physically assaulting each other."

Braxton also accused producers of her reality show to use things from her personal life including being a victim of sexual assault and material for the show.