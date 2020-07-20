Tamera Mowry-Housley Shuts Down Salary Dispute Rumors as Cause for The Real Departure

Tamera Mowry

Money is not the reason why Tamera Mowry-Housley is exiting The Real. The actress/co-host of the talk show is letting you know it isn't always about money.

Online rumors are swirling that Mowry-Housley is leaving the show due to her being asked to take a pay cut. Nothing can be far from the truth, according to Morwry-Housley, who took part in a recent Instagram live with her husband, Adam. She explained why she was leaving the chatfest, where she has been a panelist since its inception in 2013.

Mowry-Housley revealed,

I’m going to say this once. I’ve explained it. I’ve been on The Real for six/seven years. I’m just ready to just try new opportunities and spend more time with my family, that’s it. I am doing a Hallmark film. There’s new opportunities kind of just popping up out of nowhere and I’m just grateful, grateful, grateful. It’s all positive. Nothing bad. Somebody came through my DMs talking about salary stuff. It had nothing to do with that. Nothing, nothing, nothing. No more explaining about that. Everyone’s good. Everyone’s on good terms. Life is the best that it can be right now.

Watch the video below.