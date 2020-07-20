The Bold and the Beautiful Grad Lesley-Anne Down Reflects on Working with Legends

Steven Bergman Photography

Lesley-Anne Down worked with plenty of British legends in her time before even joining The Bold and the Beautiful. The actress shared her experiences with The Express.

After filming Upstairs, Downstairs, she returned to the big screen, saying:

I went back to making movies, including The Pink Panther Strikes Again with Peter Sellers, A Little Night Music with Elizabeth Taylor, The Betsy with Laurence Olivier, The First Great Train Robbery with Sean Connery, Hanover Street with Harrison Ford, Rough Cut with David Niven and The Hunchback Of Notre Dame with Anthony Hopkins.

I probably got on best with fellow Brits. I find British actors to be very normal. I was certainly in awe at the thought of working with Laurence Olivier, but from the moment I met him in an elevator when we both arrived late for the cast read-through

in California it was easy.

But don't plan on seeing Jackie Marone back in Los Angeles anytime soon. Down noted: