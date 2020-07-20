Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Heather Tom (Katie Logan) recently sat down with South Africa's Independent Online. The Emmy winner discussed the next steps in her career and what makes daytime TV such a difficult medium for actor.

Tom has expanded into directing in the recent years. She opened up and said:

(For) a few years now, I've also focused on directing. After so many years as a daytime actress, it’s a challenge to get peers to see you in a different role, but that’s exciting to me as well, to be a beginner again and start all over. I guess I love challenges.

But she's not done in daytime, thankfully. She explained why soap operas continue to remain challenging to film: