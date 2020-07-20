The Young and the Restless' Melissa Ordway Stars in Lifetime's Stalked By My Husband’s Ex

Melissa Ordway

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby Newman) is headed to Lifetime. She's set to appear as Sierra in the upcoming TV thriller Stalked by My Husband's Ex, debuting on July 25 at 8 PM EST, per IMDb.

Per The Futon Critic, the film centers on a single dad Ryan (Adam Huss)'s proposal to his girlfriend Kristen (Alex McKenna)...but their attempts to make a happy family are soon thwarted. Why's everything suddenly going wrong? Tune in to find out...