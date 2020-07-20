WATCH: Kerry Washington Pays Homage to Diahann Carroll...with the Help of Bellamy Young

Kerry Washington, Bellamy Young Access/YouTube

In tribute to the late Diahann Carroll's July 17 birthday, Kerry Washington stepped into the heels of Carroll's character on Dynasty, Dominique Deveraux. With the help of former Scandal co-star Bellamy Young (assuming Joan Collins' role of Alexis Carrington), Washington played out one of Carroll's most famous scenes.

Washington has previously called Carroll her "hero," while Carroll tipped her designer hat to Washington in turn. Watch the scene below (and a behind-the-scenes look at Washington discussing Carroll's trailblazing career)!