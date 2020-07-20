WATCH: The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie Shares She'll Undergo Surgery for Cataracts

Steven Bergman Photography

The Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie will be undergoing cataract surgery, per Deadline. Guthrie experienced a retina detachment last year, for which she underwent surgery previously. She has experienced blurry vision in one eye since her son accidentally hit her in the face with a toy train.

Guthrie shared on the show:

It’s been a long time, I’m super excited. I feel like it’s Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I’ll really be able to see, and I’ve had a hard time seeing.

She expects to be back at work within the week.

Sending well-wishes to the Guthries!