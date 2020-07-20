Amazon Prime, The Bay Top Winners at Daytime Emmy Awards for Digital Dramas

The Daytime Emmy Awards for Digital Dramas were handed out on Sunday, July 19, and were dominated by Amazon Prime and The Bay.

The virtual awards ceremony landed five Emmys for Amazon Prime and three for The Bay.

Other winners included:

Kristos Andrews (Pete Garrett, The Bay) for Lead Actor in a Digital Drama Series

Jade Harlow (Lianna Ramos, The Bay) for Lead Actress in a Digital Drama Series

Tristan Rogers (Doc, Studio City) Supporting Actor in a Digital Drama Series

Tina Benko (Helen, The Rehearsal) for Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series

Lin Shaye (Diane, EastSiders) for Outstanding Guest Performer in a Digital Drama Series

Michael Slade, Kevin Spirtas (After Forever) for Outstanding Writing Team for a Digital Drama Series

Gregori J. Martin, Kristos Andrews, The Bay for Outstanding Directing Team for a Digital Drama Series

Congratulations to all the winners!