The Young and the Restless Promo: Debut Episodes Highlight Fan Favorites Week

Robert Colbert, Tom Hallick

Step back in time on The Young and the Restless. The number one daytime drama will air their first two episodes from March, 1973. Stuart Brooks (Robert Colbert) introduces himself to Brad Elliot (Tom Hallick).

Jeanne Cooper makes TV history when she and her alter ego, Katherine, undergo a major transformation onscreen.

Katy Perry pops in on the crew at Restless Style.

Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Devon (Bryton James), and Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) exchange vows in front of family and friends.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: