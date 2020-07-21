Deborah Royce Goodrich has made the leap from acting to writing. Best known to All My Children fans as Silver Kane, long-lost sister of Erica Kane (Susan Lucci) is now a multi-hyphenate. Her latest book, a thriller published with Simon & Schuster called Finding Mrs. Ford, is out now.

Now resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, after marrying investment pioneer Chuck in 2002, Royce is passionate about supporting local arts and theater initiatives. But even as she releases her latest novel, she shared with Detroit publication DBusiness that the never forgot her time on TV.

Goodrich noted that she eagerly pursued a dance career in New York City before moving to commercials. She then screen-tested for soaps, which got her the AMC gig. She recalled:

I did that in 1982 and 1983, and I thought that was going to be the rest of my life. It turned out not to be. I was written out of the show.

That led her to Los Angeles, she added: