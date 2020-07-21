Allison Sweeney Talks Sami's Latest Family Troubles: "I Don’t Know Which is Worse"

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives fan favorite Alison Sweeney (Sami Brady) is back in Salem...and we wouldn't have it any other way! The actress opened up to Soap Opera Digest about Sami's tumultuous relationship with pregnant daughter Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and crashing brother Eric (Greg Vaughan)'s wedding to archenemy Nicole (Arianne Zucker).

She observed:

Well, this one was really fun because I loved [head writer] Ron [Carlivati]’s setup for it. I think he gave everyone such a great point of view in this situation. Eric and Nicole just want to have a nice wedding. Eric did want to invite Sami but Allie convinced him not to, and Allie has such a good reason for not wanting Sami there, to see her pregnant. Sami is searching for Allie, worried, so of course, she’s going to leave no stone unturned to try to find her daughter. But then how hurtful would that be, to find out your twin brother is getting married? I don’t know which is worse, that he told you but didn’t invite you or didn’t invite you and didn’t even tell you it was happening. It’s just so heartbreaking for Sami to just happen to find out. Everyone comes into those scenes with such loaded feelings. Certainly when Sami gets on that train, there’s no stopping it.

And Sami's fractured relationship with her brother and new sister-in-law will definitely make headlines. Sweeney added:

Oh, yeah, she’s outraged. I mean, the fact that these people just glossed over the fact that Nicole kidnapped Sydney (Berlyn and Brooklyn Baca) from her is just mind-boggling to Sami. Every mistake Sami’s ever made, they hold it against her and remind her of all of the terrible things she’s done every day but somehow Nicole gets this free pass. She really did try to take Sami’s child. Sami just cannot get on board for that. And in the end, it’s really about Eric. She feels that this woman is not good enough for Eric and that she will, in the end, break his heart. She doesn’t want to see that happen.

What's next for Sami? Sweeney did describe her tenure as "a longer stay," so tune in to DAYS to find out!