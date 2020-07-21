Days of Our Lives' Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal Talk About Their Cin Wedding

Robert Scott Wilson, Victoria Konefal

Days of Our Lives is in the middle of a wedding blitz and the biggest is happening this week. Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) are getting hitched with everyone in Salem in attendance.

The popular pair sat down with TV Insider to give viewers a sneak peek about their upcoming nuptials. Of course, the biggest question on everyone's mind is whether or not the big event comes off. Konefal reveals the truth about their wedding status, but Wilson jokes,

We had a lot of epic weddings, but this one will, yeah...this one...definitely goes out with a bang, for sure.

When asked about people returning to stir things up, Konefal admitted,

There will be some familiar faces. Ah, not necessarily those that are loved in Salem.

The also duo talk about how DAYS put this special shindig together. Check out the full interview below!