Grey's Anatomy Executive Producer Krista Vernoff Says Season 17 Will Tackle COVID-19

Grey's Anatomy executive producer Krista Vernoff got candid about the medical soap's future storylines. Grey's will be tackling COVID-19, she revealed at the "Quaranstreaming: Comfort TV That Keeps Us Going" streaming discussion with the Television Academy, per People.

She shared:

We're going to address this pandemic for sure. There’s no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes.

Vernoff said that the writers have been consulting real doctors. Discussions with them have been intense, she added:

It has felt more like therapy. The doctors come in and we’re the first people they’re talking to about these types of experiences they’re having. They are literally shaking and trying not to cry, they’re pale, and they’re talking about it as war — a war that they were not trained for.

She noted that Grey's had "an opportunity and a responsibility" to depict COVID-19. Kevin McKidd (Dr. Owen Hunt) will be intimately involved, Vernoff hinted, since he's "actually trained for this in a way that most of the other doctors aren’t."