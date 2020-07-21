LISTEN: Alex Trebek Speaks on Fans' Messages: "There Are Times When I Feel Overwhelmed"

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is opening up more than ever before. As his memoir is released, he spoke to NPR about the release of his memoir, fan candor, and his message to Americans now.

The Answer Is...: Reflections on My Life is out now; it hits stores today, July 21. Trebek shared that the project was formulated and polished off quickly, "very quickly in about six weeks." He went on to mention the overwhelming expressions of sentiment and candid anecdotes fans have sent him:

I receive hundreds and hundreds of letters each week. ... There are times when I feel overwhelmed because people are sharing intimate secrets about their diagnoses. ... My heart goes out to them. And yet there's nothing I can do except give them a few words of encouragement. And there's a lot of pressure in my mind that comes with that. So I try to do the best I can, but I am very much aware of the fact that I am not able to necessarily make their lives that much better, or that much different.

Trebek is also advising Americans to look out for each other. He addeD:

Be kinder to each other. I see America in a crisis situation right now in so many ways. And I want people to open up their hearts, and open up their hands, and open up their wallets to help each other. Because if ever there was a time when we needed to do that, that time is now. ...

We can get through the pandemic if we follow the suggestions, the rules, laid out by the CDC, by the doctors, the epidemiologists, by the scientific people. If we follow what they want us to do, and if we are assiduous in doing that, we can get a grip on this pandemic. And if we get a grip on the pandemic, then the economy will follow right behind.

Listen to the full segment below.