The Bold and the Beautiful Sneak Peek: Grizzly Thomas, Half Nekkid Carter, and Brooke All Up In Her Bed, Oh My!

The Bold and the Beautiful is BACK, y'all! Here's what's coming up!

For the first time since April 23rd, B&B is airing first-run episodes. To commemorate their return, the CBS daytime drama released an extended sneak peek trailer! Let's get into it . . .

Throughout the sneak peek video, B&B stars break the 4th wall to let us know that "Bold is back!" It's really cute and reminds us that it REALLY is nice to see everybody!

We begin our story-related, sneak peek time with Wyatt (Darin Brooks) kicking in, what I think is his own front door. Wyatt's ninja moves are followed up by Flo (Katrina Bowden) taking down Sally (Courtney Hope), as it appears she is trying to get away. Cut to Sally all up in the hospital . . .

What happened in Vegas followed Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) all the way back to Los Angeles, as it is revealed that he and Shauna (Denise Richards) are married. Well, to be specific, it is revealed that a marriage certificate exists. Eric (John McCook) is astounded, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is pissed, and Shauna is very, very happy - can someone get that woman the Forrester Black Card?

Meanwhile, Quinn (Rena Sofer) tells Bill (Don Diamont) not to give up hope on Brooke.

Side Note: Quinn had better be careful or Katie will start sniffing around Eric again!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) gets mowed down whilst riding that motorcycle . . . again, but is rewarded with smelling salts in the form of a new hot doctor, Finn (Tanner Novlan). Cut to Bill getting questioned about the aforementioned "mow down."

Bill is crying, Brooke is seducing, and Wyatt and Flo are getting romantic on that sofa, which would not hold up well under a Dateline black light.

We conclude with Katie (Heather Tom), Hope (Annika Noelle), and Liam (Scott Clifton) being random, a sweat inducing, SHIRTLESS Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) being coy with Zoe (Kiara Barnes), and a faint worthy, GRIZZLY Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) asking somebody (I assume hot doctor, Finn) to watch over Steffy.

That's it! Are you happy that B&B is back? What do you think of the sneak peek? We want to hear from YOU. Watch the video clip and sound off in the comments!