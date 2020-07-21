WATCH: Alex Trebek Explains on Good Morning America Why He's Sharing His Story

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek sat down with Good Morning America's T.J. Holmes to discuss his new memoir, out July 21, and his battle with pancreatic cancer. What makes now a good time to share his life story with the world?

Trebek told Holmes:

I’ve received so many expressions of love and so many prayers said on my behalf -- since the diagnosis was made public that I thought, ‘Well, maybe -- maybe the people would care to learn something about me.'

He also opened up about how his wife, Jean, is dealing with his illness, saying:

She’s a saint. She has so much goodness in her that she is always giving out, always putting out to help me get over difficult moments. And there have been some difficult moments. I’m just in awe of the way she handles it.

Watch the interview below.