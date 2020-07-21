Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) is welcoming fans back to Forrester Creations. On July 20, the day the CBS sudser returns with new episodes, the actress brought CBS2 News This Morning into the fold (remotely, of course).

Of being back on set, the Emmy winner dished:

It feels so good. It’s wonderful to be back with the cast and the crew. Obviously, there’s been changes, but we’re making it work, and just to get back with everyone and have that sense of community is really nice.

As for COVID precautions? There are many, Wood shared:

So we are getting tested frequently, all the way, getting our temperature. We’re obviously social distancing, which sounds crazy when you're filming, but we are making it work and the directors are doing a phenomenal job. Seeing the footage, I’m really impressed.

What else is B&B doing to keep safe? How does Wood feel to be back around her "second family"? She also teased her character's future love interest! Get teh complete scoop by watching the segment below.