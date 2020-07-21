Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan shared some sad news on Tuesday. One of the show's producers, Daisha Riley, died suddenly at age 35.

On screen, Strahan announced, per People:

One of our stars, Daisha Riley, a young and talented producer, suddenly and unexpectedly passed away. She rose through the ranks over the years on our show, working on stories that have made so many of you, our viewers, smile and tear up. Her legacy lives on in a powerful voice she shared through storytelling.

He added:

You might not have known Daisha Riley's name, but if you watched GMA for the past 14 years, trust us, you saw her incredible work. Because Daisha loved nothing more than telling America a story.

Watch Strahan tribute Riley below. Our thoughts and prayers are with Riley's family and friends.