Greg Vaughan Steven Bergman Photography

Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is saying goodbye to Salem. The Daytime Emmy winner sat down with Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson on their podcast Low Country to discuss his modeling career, his time at General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, and his role on Queen Sugar.

During the interview, Vaughan, who has played the role of Eric Brady since 2012, revealed he has already exited DAYS:

Burton: [Referring to Queen Sugar] So, is it [Queen Sugar] still going on? Vaughan: Um, not at this moment, obviously because we're waiting for Governor [Gavin] Newsom to release the ability for most productions, like yourselves, I think, to go back to work, so, um, nobody knows. I've finished my reign at DAYS, so, I'm back for Queen Sugar, right now. I was there for a week, and then we got shut down. Burton: I got it. Vaughan: I'm still airing out . . . for all my DAYS fans that are listening, I love you all. It's never over, so I'm not going to say it's over. Burton: It's never over, buddy. Trust me. Vaughn: [laughs] I'm taking a break, if you will. DAYS was going through a renewal negotiation and not knowing where they were going to go, and, um, I just felt my time . . . was coming to an end, anyway.

Vaughan didn't give a final airdate for his character.

