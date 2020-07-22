Brian White, Chrystee Pharris' "Monogamy" Renewed at UMC

Craig Ross Jr.'s Monogamy will get a third season, per Deadline. The drama is one of four UMC shows that just got renewed. It will begin production in January 2021.

Monogamy focuses on four separate couples that attend "swap therapy" to determine if they should save or abandon their relationships. Ambitions' Brian White (ex-Evan Lancaster) stars as Dallas, while Darius McCrary (ex-Malcolm Winters, The Young and the Restless) appears as Connor, Passions alum Chrystee Pharris (ex-Simone) is Diandra, and Caryn Ward (ex-Roxanne, The Rich and the Ruthless) portrays Sincere.

Other key cast members include model/reality star Vanessa Simmons, former Girlfriends star Jill Marie Jones, What I Like About You's Wesley Jonathan, and Ruthless' Blue Kimble.