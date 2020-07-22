DC

On the last Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives and The Real headlines and storylines, including:

Kristian Alfonso was asked to take a five month break from Days of Our Lives before she decided to leave the show. Sami Brady DiMera returns to Salem and faces off with her daughter, brother, mother and Nicole. Bonnie has a best selling book and wants to win Lucas back. Who is causing all of Ciara's pre-wedding problems? The DC crew share their theories. Vivian is back and so her beloved Ivan, but is she really dead? Luke doesn't believe she is.

The Bold and the Beautiful returns with new episodes this week.

All this and more on the the latest Daytime Confidential episode!

Twitter: @DCConfidential, @Luke_Kerr, @Mike Jubinville, @JillianBowe, Josh Baldwin and Carly Silver.

Facebook: Daytime Confidential

Subscribe to Daytime Confidential on iTunes, Google Play, and Spotify.