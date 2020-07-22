Is Raven-Symoné Joining The Real? She Speaks Out
Is Raven-Symoné open to joining The Real? With co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales departing the chatfest, snagging a former The View panelist like Raven might be a smart idea.
The singer-actress discussed the possibility with Entertainment Tonight:
There's always conversations to be had, but I'm gonna stay true to what I've been setting goals towards during corona, and that's to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I've learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning.
Of the possibility of reunite with fellow ex-Cheetah Girl Adrienne Houghton on the talk show, Raven responded:
But, I'll never say no to a cool job. I don't mind helping out where they need me to. As long as we're corona safe, I'm down for the cause.