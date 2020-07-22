Is Raven-Symoné Joining The Real? She Speaks Out

Steven Bergman Photography

Is Raven-Symoné open to joining The Real? With co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales departing the chatfest, snagging a former The View panelist like Raven might be a smart idea.

The singer-actress discussed the possibility with Entertainment Tonight:

There's always conversations to be had, but I'm gonna stay true to what I've been setting goals towards during corona, and that's to focus on my skills as a director and EP and a creator, and really take what I've learned in the industry and pass it along to people that are beginning.

Of the possibility of reunite with fellow ex-Cheetah Girl Adrienne Houghton on the talk show, Raven responded: