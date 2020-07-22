Sherri Saum (ex-Keri, One Life to Live) is having a big 2020. She guest-starred on an episode of Grey's Anatomy, reunited virtually with her The Fosters castmates for charity, and is now set to join an exciting new drama from Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Courtney Kemp Agboh.

Per Deadline, Saum has been cast in the upcoming Power spinoff, entitled Power Book II: Ghost, playing Paula Matarazzo. A former member of law enforcement, Matarazzo is a primary investigator and right-hand woman of defense attorney Davis MacLean (Clifford "Method Man" Smith).

Other stars set to appear in the show are: legendary singer Mary J. Blige, who reteams with rapper-actor Method Man after the '90s classic "You're All I Need to Get By"; Naturi Naughton; and Michael Rainey, Jr. Power Book II: Ghost is one of three Power spinoffs currently in the works.