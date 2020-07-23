After a few stops and starts while attempting to resume filming safely, General Hospital is set to debut new episodes soon! Per TVLine, ABC has announced that GH will air new material starting Monday, August 3.

GH resumed production this past week. Currently, GH's most recent episodes are re-airing, presumably so that fans will be caught up by the time August 3 rolls around. The lone ABC soap will be the second soap to debut new episodes, following The Bold and the Beautiful, which gave us fresh content this week.