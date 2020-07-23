Alex Trebek Clarifies Cancer Treatment Statement

Steven Bergman Photography

A recent New York Times article about Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek had some fans alarmed. Journalist Alexandra Alter wrote:

After some encouraging news from doctors last year, Trebek’s prognosis has worsened. If his current course of cancer treatment fails, he plans to stop treatment, he said.

Now, the host is clarifying everything for fans, noting that that statement came "BEFORE my current regimen" and that his "current numbers are very good." Even if his current treatment he's undergoing wasn't working, Trebek added, he would just go back to his previous chemotherapy.

Read the complete statement below.