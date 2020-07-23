Brad Bell Tells Entertainment Tonight About "Pulling a Fast One" with Love Scene Stand-Ins

The Bold and the Beautiful head writer/executive producer Brad Bell and some of his stars opened up to Entertainment Tonight about his unique techniques to battling COVID-19's spread. That means using actors' spouses as stand-ins and employing mannequins where necessary.

He shared:

We are wigging them, we're matching wardrobe and makeup. Once in a while, if you look closely, you'll see a sideburn is a little longer, when they get in tight on that kiss. But that may be part of the fun of watching these shows, is trying to catch us as we're trying to pull a fast one with these romantic scenes.

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood (Steffy Forrester) added: