Former The Young and the Restless Actor Max Ehrich Gets Engaged to Demi Lovato

Steven Bergman Photography

Congratulations to The Young and the Restless grad Max Ehrich (ex-Fenmore Baldwin). The actor recently popped the question to singer/actress Demi Lovato. The two made the announcement on Instagram about their engagement on Wednesday night with a pictures of the couple on the beach where Ehrich proposed. Lovato, who has been dating Ehrich for four months, posted,

When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.



Read Lovato's full caption below.

While Ehrich and Lovato haven't been dating long, according to People magazine, the two got closer as they were social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Soon after Lovato posted about their status, Ehrich wrote a few words, himself stating,

Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby 💍

See Ehrich's full post below.

Afterwards, Lovato chimed in the comments and remarked,

Mazel tov!