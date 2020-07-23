Freddie Smith on Days of Our Lives Departures: "It Looks Like They Are Shaking Things Up"

Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives' Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) is weighing in on recent changes. Back in February, Smith announced that he and co-star Chandler Massey (Will Horton) are headed out of Salem. Smith weighed in the sudden changes to Soaps.com.

Recently, though, Daytime Confidential broke news of the departure of former co-executive producer Greg Meng. Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is now out - as are veteran actress Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) and her former on-screen love interest Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez).

Smith shared:

I’ve been able to look back and, especially seeing the shakeup that’s going on over there, I think that these were very tough behind-the-scenes discussions between the network or the producers. I’m not sure, but it looks like they are shaking things up. I like to look at it as they’re resting our characters and that we could potentially come back. I feel fortunate to never have been rested in nine years, so that’s pretty amazing. I did take that break in 2015 where it was my choice, but I think that’s what it was — that they had to make a decision.

How is WilSon set to leave Salem? Smith hinted: