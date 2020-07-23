Freddie Smith on Days of Our Lives Departures: "It Looks Like They Are Shaking Things Up"
Days of Our Lives' Freddie Smith (Sonny Kiriakis) is weighing in on recent changes. Back in February, Smith announced that he and co-star Chandler Massey (Will Horton) are headed out of Salem. Smith weighed in the sudden changes to Soaps.com.
Recently, though, Daytime Confidential broke news of the departure of former co-executive producer Greg Meng. Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady) is now out - as are veteran actress Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady) and her former on-screen love interest Galen Gering (Rafe Hernandez).
Smith shared:
I’ve been able to look back and, especially seeing the shakeup that’s going on over there, I think that these were very tough behind-the-scenes discussions between the network or the producers. I’m not sure, but it looks like they are shaking things up. I like to look at it as they’re resting our characters and that we could potentially come back. I feel fortunate to never have been rested in nine years, so that’s pretty amazing. I did take that break in 2015 where it was my choice, but I think that’s what it was — that they had to make a decision.
How is WilSon set to leave Salem? Smith hinted:
It’s such a big moment. I’m not going to answer that one because it’s such a huge moment. I don’t know what I can or cannot share.