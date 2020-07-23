General Hospital alum Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) is staying in Diggstown. Deadline announced that the CBC has renewed the legal drama for a third season, with shooting in Halifax, Nova Scotia, slated to kick off in early 2021.

Sally Catto, General Manager of Entertainment, Factual & Sports at CBC, said of two renewed shows:

Both Burden of Truth and Diggstown look at the legal world through a distinct lens by highlighting systemic corruption, injustice and discrimination in the legal system, including anti-Indigenous and anti-Black racism. These two series offer a unique take on the traditional crime procedural, and continue to engage audiences across the country each season with strong performances and original storylines.

Antoine celebrated on social media, posting: