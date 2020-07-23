Get Your White Hats Ready: Scandal Cast Reunites Next Week!

Get ready to put on your white hats! Gladiators will be thrilled that the cast of beloved drama Scandal is reuniting, according to Playbill. The stars' virtual gathering will be part of Stars in the House, a live-streamed series of concerts that benefits The Actors Fund.

Confirmed to appear are Kerry Washington (Olivia), Tony Goldwyn (Fitz), Dan Bucatinsky (James), Bellamy Young (Mellie), Jeff Perry (Cyrus), Norm Lewis (Edison), Katie Lowes (Quinn), Kate Burton (Sally), Guillermo Díaz (Huck), Cornelius Smith, Jr. (Marcus), Joe Morton (Eli), and George Newbern (Charlie). Joining them will be Scandal director and co-executive producer Tom Verica.

Stream the reunion on July 29 at 8 PM EST on PeopleTV's social platforms, including YouTube.