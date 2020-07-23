Josh Duhamel's Directorial Debut, "Buddy Games," Nabs U.S. Distribution Deal

Steven Bergman Photography

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, All My Children)'s directorial debut is coming to a (home) theater near you! Per Deadline, the feature, in which Duhamel also stars, is called Buddy Games. Saban Films has snapped up U.S. rights to the movie.

Buddy Games focuses on a group of friends who reunite to undergo some unusual physical and mental challenges. They'll bond and spar...or die while making the effort! Besides Duhamel (who co-produced the project with Michael J. Luisi and Jude Weng), the film stars James Roday Rodriguez, Olivia Munn, Dax Shepard, Nick Swardson, Kevin Dillon, and Dan Bakkedahl.

Saban Films was founded by media mogul Haim Saban. His sphere of influence also extends to music; he made headlines after signing Israeli music duo Static & Ben-El to his record label and released their "Here Comes the Hot Stepper"-sampling single "Further Up (Na, Na, Na, Na)" in January 2020.