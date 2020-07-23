SNEAK PEEK: D.L. Hughley Says Kanye West "Has the Ability to Say I Need Help and the Resources to Do It" On The Talk

Comedian and actor D.L. Hughley is chiming in on rapper Kanye West's mental health status. Hughley appeared on Friday's upcoming episode of The Talk where he and the panel discuss how West recently grabbed the headlines for some head-scratching rants he publicly made.

On July 19, West had an impromptu presidential campaign rally in South Carolina, where he raised eyebrows and said about abolitionist Harriet Tubman,

Harriet Tubman never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for white people.

After his bizarre rant, West went on Twitter where he accused his wife, Kim Kardashian West, of trying commit him, having an affair with rapper Meek Mill, and accusing his mother-in-law Kris Jenner of being a white supremacist. West has voiced publicly he is currently diagnosed with bipolar disorder. His wife admitted he was suffering from the effects of not wanting treatment.

On The Talk, Hughley gave his thoughts on the situation with the panel stating,

He’s mentally ill, but he’s only mentally ill when he’s insulting Black people. He’s not Nick Cannon mentally ill. He’s never done that...usually when people sound like him [Kanye], they’re homeless and they‘re in need of help, but he can access it.

Hughley went on to further state West about West,

He has the ability to say I need help and the resources to do it. We live in a country right now where people who are that way, who really do need mental health — we walk past them on the streets...We pray for people. We pray for him, which is not a bad thing. He had a tragedy. There’s people on the street that went to war, that we sent to war that are broken. We do nothing for them. So, I think we have a cult of celebrity that enables behavior like that

