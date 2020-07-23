Taraji P. Henson Developing Cookie-Centric "Empire" Spinoff

Taraji P. Henson

Golden Globe winner Taraji P. Henson is working on a Cookie Lyon-centric spinoff of Lee Daniels and Danny Strong's hit primetime soap, Empire. According to Deadline, Henson is developing the project as part ofa two-year first-look deal she signed with 20th Century Fox TV.

Three talented Empire alums - Strong, Stacy Littlejohn (Single Ladies, Lethal Weapon) and Yolonda Lawrence (Riverdale, Star-Crossed) - will write and executive produce the Cookie project.

They will also be the showrunners if the Los Angeles-set spinoff goes to pilot. Other executive producers include Henson and Daniels, plus Imagine TV's Brian Grazer and Samie Falvey.

Henson starred on Empire as Cookie for six seasons and recently launched her own production company, TPH Entertainment, with Christine Conley. Oscar nominee Henson stated of her first-look deal and TPH:

I believe that normalizing stories around stigmatizing matters will make them more palatable for audiences to embrace.