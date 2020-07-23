The Notorious Newmans Are Front and Center on The Young and the Restless Next Week

Missing your fix of the Newman family? Not to worry. The Young and the Restless is making sure fans of the legendary Genoa City clan will view some of the memorable moments they've taken part in, starting on July 27. See if some of your favorite episodes of the Newmans made the cut.

Monday, July 27: Victor (Eric Braeden) schools Nick (Joshua Morrow) on the importance of the Newman legacy, Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) talks to her big sister Olivia (Tonya Lee Williams) about a medical issue, and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is concerned by Victoria’s (Heather Tom) independence. (Original airdate: Aug. 30, 1994)

Tuesday, July 27: Nikki and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) struggle with the secret about who Abby’s father really is, Kevin (Greg Rikaart) comes clean with Lauren (Tracey Bregman), and Victor‘s world is rocked. (Original airdate: April 2, 2004)

Wednesday, July 29: The Newman family is devastated by Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) death, and Malcolm (Shemar Moore) worries about Lily’s (Christel Khalil) relationship with Daniel (Michael Graziadei). (Original airdate: May 24, 2005)

Thursday, July 30: Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) prepare for their wedding day, Jack (Peter Bergman) plots against Gloria (Judith Chapman), and Victor and Nick have a ceasefire in their latest war.(Original airdate: Feb. 2, 2008)

Friday, July 31: Victor reunites with his estranged father, Albert Miller (George Kennedy), Sharon hides from Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby), and Nikki goes all out to protect the Newman family. (Original airdate: Nov. 21, 2003)