Steven Bergman Photography

Victoria Rowell (ex-Drucilla Winters, The Young and the Restless) is in the midst of three exciting projects: a podcast, several short films, and a new reality show called Trash vs Treasure. The actress sat down with The New York Post to dish on her new projects and working with the Urban Movie Channel on TvT and The Rich and the Ruthless.

UMC programming is also available on Amazon Prime and Roku. Rowell noted of R&R:

[BET and UMC founder] Robert Johnson always saw the void in black content in movies and TV and gave me the opportunity to have a platform with ‘The Rich and the Ruthless.' It’s a hybrid between ‘Soap Dish’ and ’30 Rock’ and … we’ve proven it’s possible to have a black-led soap opera in comedy or drama.

She added:

It’s a fun and zany show and goes behind-the-scenes into the machinations of a family with two backstabbing adult kids. It amplifies my love of soaps.

On Trash vs Treasure, Rowell assists families on the poverty line improve their homes from the inside out. She shared: