WATCH: The Real's Adrienne Houghton Denies Co-Host Exits Will Affect Friendships

Adrienne Houghton isn't letting work get in the way of her friendships. Even though co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda Seales are exiting their talk show, The Real, Houghton is maintaining her bonds with the ladies.

On a July 21 live-streamed chat on her YouTube Channel, All Things Adrienne, the former 3LW singer opened up about how she's coping with all the changes at work. First and foremost, the ex-Cheetah Girl noted that she plans on keeping her close relationships with the co-hosts alive and well.

She shared, per TooFab:

I will miss Tamera as a coworker, I will not miss her as a friend because that's never gonna go away. I'm more excited to spend quality time with her outside of a studio or outside a work environment and we're actually going to put more effort into seeing each other, spending time together -- obviously when social distancing is no longer a thing, when this pandemic is over -- calling each other, FaceTiming each other.

The same goes for Seales, she dished:

Of course I'm still friends with Amanda. Work stuff is work stuff ... it is okay to separate, like we're at work and then I have a relationship with her outside of work. She's amazing, fun, intelligent, smart and has amazing perspective on a lot of things and she's just good people.

She also expressed her well-wishes for former co-host Tamar Braxton, who was recently hospitalized, and exhorted her followers to pray for the singer.

Watch the full live stream below.