As the World Turns' Lesli Kay and Kristina Romero To Reunite In The Locher Room

Lesli Kay

Alan Locher will host As the World Turns' mother-daughter duo Lesli Kay (ex-Molly) and Kristina Romero (ex-Abigail) in a virtual reunion.

You can join them on YouTube's The Locher Room on Thursday, July 30 at 2 PM EST HERE.