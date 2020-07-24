Steven Bergman Photography

The rumors are true, Days of Our Lives starlet Victoria Konefal (Ciara Brady) is indeed departing from the show. Deadline is reporting the actress, who has been with the series since 2017, will be exiting the show but could possibly return for guest appearances in the future.

Earlier this month whispers swirled around Konefal potentially leaving and in a statement to the trade site, Konefal said on her leaving the show,

I cherish every moment I have spent working on Days of Our Lives. It is an honor and a privilege to work in an environment filled with so much talent and passion in every direction. The experience and knowledge I’ve accumulated over the past three years is irreplaceable, and I’m forever grateful for it. I would love the opportunity to continue working with my castmates in the future, but at this time I will not be returning as a full-time cast member. To the cast and crew, it was an absolute pleasure working with you. To the loving and unwaveringly supportive fans, thank you. Thank you for joining me on my journey of finding Ciara Brady. It was a beautiful one. Cheers to some of the best days of my life.

This comes on the heels of Konefal's onscreen family - Kristian Alfonso (Hope Williams Brady), who plays her mother, and Greg Vaughan (Eric Brady), who plays her big cousin - announcing their exits from DAYS, as well.