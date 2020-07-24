Thieves Burglarize Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres' Montecito Estate

Portia de Rossi, Ellen DeGeneres Steven Bergman Photography

Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi are victims of a home invasion that took place earlier this month. The Santa Barbara Country Sheriff's Office reported the talk show host/comedienne and her wife's Montecito estate was hit by thieves on July 4, and revealed their home was "targeted due to the victim's celebrity status," according to TMZ.

As of right now there is no word on what exactly was stolen from the couple's home, but authorities have revealed some items that were snatched by thieves included high-end jewelry and watches. No arrests or suspects have been named as of yet, but the sheriff's office is coordinating with other law enforcement agencies for a thorough investigation to see if other recent home invasions involving celebrities are connected.

The sheriff's office has encouraged residents of the community not to post on social media where they are actually located, and to leave a light or television on to appear as if someone is in the house.